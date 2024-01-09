'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

In the midst of a diplomatic row with the Maldives, the country's former Defence Minister, Mariya Ahmed Didi, has remarked that disparaging remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi reveal the Maldives government's "short-sightedness," adding that India has been a reliable ally. Meanwhile, the Congress has said the island nation is now in the Chinese "sphere of influence", and there needs to be a reality check.

In Male, the Maldivian government conveyed to Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar that the remarks against PM Modi do not represent its views. Maldives is facing a backlash after three ministers from the Maldives cabinet made derogatory comments against PM Modi following his visit to Lakshadweep last week. Many have claimed that they have cancelled their planned trips to the Maldives because of the row.

1. Former Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi said on Monday that derogatory comments against PM Modi demonstrate the "short-sightedness" of the Maldives government, adding that India has been a reliable ally, assisting in various sectors, including defence. She also criticised any attempt to undermine the longstanding relationship.

Didi also voiced dissatisfaction over disparaging remarks, highlighting India as the "911 call" for the Maldives, always coming to their aid in times of need. "It is short-sightedness on the part of the present administration. We are a small country who are friends with all, but we cannot deny that we share borders with India. We share similar security concerns. India has always helped us. They have been helping us even in the defence sector with capacity building, providing us with equipment, and trying to make us more self-sufficient," Mariya Ahmed Didi said.

Amid the row, Maldivian President Muizzu arrived in Beijing on Monday on a five-day state visit to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and sign several agreements to bolster bilateral ties.

