Mondelez International teams up with Lotus to take bigger bite from India

Both companies said in a joint release that they will develop new chocolate products combining Biscoff taste and texture with Mondelez's Cadbury

The logo of Mondelez International is pictured at the company's building in Zurich. Photo: Reuters
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 12:00 AM IST
Mondelez International and Lotus Bakeries have announced a strategic partnership to expand and grow the Lotus Biscoff cookie brand in India.

Both companies said in a joint release that they will develop new chocolate products combining Biscoff taste and texture with Mondelez’s Cadbury, Milka, and other key chocolate brands in Europe with the option to expand globally.

“Through this partnership, Mondelez will leverage its extensive distribution network and local market presence to manufacture, market, distribute, and sell Biscoff cookies in India,” the release said.

It also said that Lotus Bakeries aims to achieve significant visibility and sales growth in this high-potential market, while Mondelez will build upon its already strong presence in both traditional and modern trade to expand its cookie offerings into high-demand premium spaces.

In the release, Dirk Van de Put, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), Mondelez International, said, “We look forward to partnering with Lotus Bakeries to expand the Biscoff brand in India, where it already has a loyal following among key consumer segments.”

“We look forward to building on their commercial expertise and market-specific knowledge and presence in India, and we believe now is the right time to expand our distribution in this growing market,” Jan Boone, CEO, Lotus Bakeries, was also quoted as saying in the release.

The first co-branded products are expected to launch early 2025 in the UK with Cadbury and Milka in Europe.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 12:00 AM IST

