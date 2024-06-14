LIC to enter health insurance market via private health insurer: Report

For the LIC, a public sector undertaking, to enter the health insurance market, the existing insurance legislation would likely have to be amended. Under the current laws, the regulatory body Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the Insurance Act of 1938 do not allow composite licensing for an insurer to undertake life, general, or health insurance under one entity.

For this, a parliamentary panel had suggested introducing a composite licence to undertake all three segments under one entity, a move aimed at increasing insurance penetration in India.

Mohanty had noted that while the company is not an expert in general insurance, it can do health.

Growing interest in health post pandemic

The growing interest of the companies in the health insurance segment comes as the market is witnessing promising growth potential since the Covid-19 pandemic. Experts suggest that the global health pandemic has brought a renewed focus on health and segments like preventative health checkups.

Business Standard had earlier reported data from Policybazaar, which said there has been a significant surge in the uptake of Out-Patient Department (OPD) benefits among health insurance customers. The share of policyholders opting for OPD benefits grew to 20 per cent in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) compared to just 5 per cent in FY21.

Overall, health insurers logged twice as much growth compared to the general insurance industry in FY24, a data released by the General Insurance Council said.