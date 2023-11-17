Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Finance temporarily halts issuance of EMI Cards to new customers

Bajaj Finance temporarily halts issuance of EMI Cards to new customers

The company continues to offer financing to new and existing customers at dealer stores in the normal course of business

Aathira Varier Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 9:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bajaj Finance on Friday informed the exchanges that it has temporarily suspended the issuance of Existing Member Identification cards (‘EMI cards’) to new customers until the company rectifies the deficiencies observed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The company continues to offer financing to new and existing customers at dealer stores in the normal course of business.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The decision comes in the backdrop of RBI's decision to bar Bajaj Finance from lending under two products — Insta EMI and eCOM — on account of violations of certain provisions of the digital lending guidelines. As per the central bank, it observed certain deficiencies in the issuance of key fact statements (KFS) for other digital loans sanctioned by the company, as well as non-issuance of KFS to borrowers for these two lending products.

The company added that the decision will not have any material financial impact.

Also Read

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Shares of Bajaj Finance fall 3% as management projects margin contraction

What are cashback credit cards? Which are the best ones? How to pick?

RBI's ban on Bajaj Finance's eCOM and Insta EMI Card: All you need to know

Would be wonderful to see India lift WC trophy on home soil: Air India CEO

SoftBank pares 2.5% stake in logistics firm Delhivery worth Rs 739 cr

IndiGo becomes first airline to have over 2,000 daily scheduled flights

IT services firm NTT Data to offer tools for Microsoft Copilot AI assistant

FMCG major Nestle India on track to launch plant-based protein products

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaBajaj FinanceEMI change

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story