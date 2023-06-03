Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Finserv to invest Rs 5k cr in Pune; create 40k jobs, says Fadnavis

Bajaj Finserv to invest Rs 5k cr in Pune; create 40k jobs, says Fadnavis

"I think it is the largest investment in recent times taking place in the fintech sector," Fadnavis said about the MoU

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Bajaj Finserv to invest Rs 5k cr in Pune; create 40k jobs, says Fadnavis

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bajaj Finserv under which the non-banking finance company will invest Rs 5,000 crore in Pune that is expected to create 40,000 jobs, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

After signing the MoU, Fadnavis said Pune was gradually becoming a hub for financial services and the latest development involving Bajaj Finserve would boost the sector.

"I think it is the largest investment in recent times taking place in the fintech sector," Fadnavis said about the MoU.

Also Read

Appliances, consumer electronics sector aim for double-digit growth in 2023

Ignore orders of 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra govt: Raut to officials

Appliance makers expect robust growth from heating products this winter

Bajaj Electricals to increase its play in premium segment, says CEO Poddar

Bajaj Electricals Q4 profit up 34% YoY to Rs 52 cr, total revenue rises 12%

Weekend Bites: Electric shock on two wheels, and why Musk is no absolutist

India Inc earnings see sharp slowdown in FY23; non-BFSI profits contract

Not a merger, only acquisition of life insurance of Sahara India: SBI Life

Amazon Web Services India and South Asia head Puneet Chandok resigns

Tata Group signs Rs 13,000-crore EV battery plant deal with Gujarat

Topics :Bajaj FinservMaharashtra government

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story