BAM Digital Realty to set up data centre in Mumbai at Rs 2000 cr investment

Company says its first such facility in India is nearing completion in Chennai

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
BAM Digital Realty, a joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty, on Tuesday announced acquiring 2.15 acres of land in Chandivali, Mumbai, to build its second data centre in India.
With a total expected investment of more than Rs 2000 crore ($250 mn approximately), the facility will deliver 35 megawatts (MW) of IT load upon completion. It will raise the company’s total planned capacity in India to 135 MW.

This strategic investment in Mumbai builds upon BAM Digital Realty’s initial foray into the India market.
“As we expand our presence in India and enter the Mumbai market, we are strengthening our mission to offer the highest level of innovation and expertise to our local and global customers,” said Arpit Agrawal, managing director, head of infrastructure, India & Middle East, Brookfield Infrastructure Group.

The company said its first 20 MW greenfield data centre (MAA10) on a 100 MW campus in Chennai, is on track for launch at the end of 2023. The two data centers in Mumbai and Chennai will together deliver ecosystem access to customers.
“We are excited to intensify our momentum in India by expanding our footprint into Mumbai. The choice of the strategic location in Chandivali gives local and global customers convenient access to a well-connected facility in the heart of Mumbai,” said Serene Nah, managing director and head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty. 

Topics :MumbaiBrookfield

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

