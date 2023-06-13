BAM Digital Realty to set up data centre in Mumbai at Rs 2000 cr investment



With a total expected investment of more than Rs 2000 crore ($250 mn approximately), the facility will deliver 35 megawatts (MW) of IT load upon completion. It will raise the company’s total planned capacity in India to 135 MW. BAM Digital Realty, a joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty, on Tuesday announced acquiring 2.15 acres of land in Chandivali, Mumbai, to build its second data centre in India.



“As we expand our presence in India and enter the Mumbai market, we are strengthening our mission to offer the highest level of innovation and expertise to our local and global customers,” said Arpit Agrawal, managing director, head of infrastructure, India & Middle East, Brookfield Infrastructure Group. This strategic investment in Mumbai builds upon BAM Digital Realty’s initial foray into the India market.