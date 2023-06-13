Zydus Lifesciences Limited has announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to manufacture and market varenicline tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg (USRLD: Chantix tablets).

Varenicline tablets are indicated to treat smoking addiction.

According to IQVIA MAT March 2023, varenicline Tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, had yearly sales of $ 501 million in the United States.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, said the company.