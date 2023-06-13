Home / Companies / News / Adani Group's wind project in Lanka to be ready by 2024: Energy minister

The renewable energy project to generate 500 MW in Sri Lanka's north and eastern regions undertaken by India's Adani Group will be completed by December next year, Energy Minister Kanchana has said

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
The renewable energy project to generate 500 MW in Sri Lanka's north and eastern regions undertaken by India's Adani Group will be completed by December next year, Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara has said.

Sharing the progress of the project, Wijesekara on Monday wrote on Twitter, "Progress of the 500 MW Renewable Energy Project in Mannar & Pooneryn was discussed with Anil Sardana, MD & CEO of Adani Transmission Ltd & project management team".

We discussed the challenges, road map and timeline for the project completion and the commitment by Adani Green Energy to complete the project by December 2024, Wijesekara said after his meeting with the Adani Group officials here.

This was the first review since the one carried out in February, officials said.

In August last year, the Adani Group was issued approval to start wind power projects in Pooneryn, in the country's northeast.

Adani Green Energy was issued provisional approval for two wind projects of 286 MW in Mannar and 234 MW in Pooneryn for an investment of over USD 500 million.

The Adani Group's investments in Lanka's energy sector are in addition to their investment in the port of Colombo's Western container terminal.

Gautam Adani, the group's chief, met the then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa in October 2021 to push ahead with the group's investments in the country after they signed the deal to develop the Colombo port's western container terminal under the Rajapaksa presidency.

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

