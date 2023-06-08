Crackdown on FDCs continues, latest ban to affect Rs 824 cr market: Study

Pharmarack AWACS' analysis found that most FDCs are for respiratory therapy and the banned products contribute 7 per cent (Rs 786 crore) of the overall respiratory therapy market (Rs 1,1174 crore).

A FDC combines two or more active ingredients into a single drug formulation in a fixed dosage ratio. The government announced the ban last week upon the recommendation of an expert committee which said the FDCs had no "therapeutic justification". “Hence in the larger public interest, it is necessary to prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of these FDC under section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940,” said a notification by the Health Ministry.