Beauty major VLCC appoints Vikas Gupta as CEO with immediate effect

Prior to joining VLCC, Gupta was the CEO of SuperStore by Nykaa. Before that he was the chief customer and marketing officer for Flipkart between 2019-21

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Beauty and skincare brand VLCC has appointed Vikas Gupta as CEO with immediate effect.

The announcement comes after investment firm Carlyle, a global investment firm, announced a strategic partnership with VLCC through the acquisition of a majority stake in the company in December 2022.

Prior to joining VLCC, Gupta was the CEO of SuperStore by Nykaa. Before that he was the chief customer and marketing officer for Flipkart between 2019-21, VLCC said in its release.

Gupta started his career as a management trainee with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in 1998 and spent 21 years with Unilever, leading brand marketing for Lux, Dove, Dirt Is Good brands and was executive director of home care for Unilever Indonesia, VLCC.

Amit Jain, managing director and head, Carlyle India Advisors said, “We are excited to welcome Vikas as the Group's CEO. He brings muti-decadal, global experience in building leading consumer brands and digital platforms. Vikas will focus on business growth, leveraging technology and customer centricity to bring the best of beauty and skincare propositions to the Indian market. I am confident that the organization will benefit from his leadership.”

“For over three decades, VLCC has put customers at the heart of its approach. We will continue to do that with a clear focus on innovation through cutting-edge science. We will continue to build on our strengths, while also exploring new opportunities for growth and expansion. Our focus will be on creating value for our stakeholders and making a positive impact in the beauty and skincare industry.” said Vikas Gupta, on his appointment as group CEO of VLCC.

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

