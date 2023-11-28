Bengaluru gets AMD's new global design centre, to accommodate 3K engineers

Tata Sons will tender a total of 2.96 crore (29,603,690) of its shares in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) worth Rs 12,284 crore. TCS today announced that its Rs 17,000 crore share buyback programme will open on December 1, and close on December 7.

TCS will be repurchasing a total of 4.09 crore shares, 1.12 per cent of the total equity share capital at Rs 4,150.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the details of the buyback on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the promoters Tata Sons and Tata Investment Corporation (TIC) are also participating in the buyback.

“In terms of the Buyback Regulations, under the tender offer route, the Promoters/Promoter Companies have an option to participate in the buyback. In this regard, the below Promoters/Promoter Companies have expressed their intention to participate in the Buyback and may tender up to an aggregate maximum of 2,96,15,048 Equity Shares or such lower number of Equity Shares in accordance with the provisions of the Buyback Regulations…”

According to the details, Tata Sons is tendering 2.96 crore shares, and TIC is tendering 11,358 shares.