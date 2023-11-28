Home / Companies / News / Bharat Biotech, University of Sydney ink MoU for vaccine research

Bharat Biotech, University of Sydney ink MoU for vaccine research

The international agreement aims to foster strong collaborations between sectors and organisations to develop innovative methods for tackling future epidemics and infectious diseases

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Vaccines and bio-therapeutics manufacturer Bharat Biotech and the University of Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute (Sydney ID) on Tuesday announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing vaccine research and combating infectious diseases globally.

The international agreement aims to foster strong collaborations between sectors and organisations to develop innovative methods for tackling future epidemics and infectious diseases. The partnership also seeks to leverage the strengths of academia and industry to advance the science of vaccines and biotherapeutics.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Commenting on this, Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman at Bharat Biotech, stated, "This agreement reflects our ethos to facilitate collaborative research, foster innovation, and further advance the science of vaccine technology. Mutually, we are excited about the new opportunities to strengthen our shared vision, leverage the prowess of education, and research capabilities to help build a healthier universe and improve people's lives by developing safer vaccine platforms.”

Echoing the sentiment, Professor Jamie Triccas, Deputy Director at Sydney ID, stated, "Together with Bharat Biotech International Limited, we aim to make a lasting impact on global health. The reputational and societal impacts of developing novel vaccines to eradicate human and animal diseases that are safe, affordable, and effective cannot be overstated."

The collaboration comes at a time when vaccines are recognised as the most effective and cost-efficient way to protect billions of people worldwide. India's expertise in vaccine manufacturing, demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, played a vital role in meeting over 60 per cent of the world's vaccine demand, supplying more than 2.4 billion doses.

Bharat Biotech, located in Genome Valley in Hyderabad, India, has a track record of innovation with over 145 global patents and a diverse portfolio of vaccines and biotherapeutics. The company has delivered more than 9 billion doses of vaccines worldwide, including those for influenza H1N1, Rotavirus, Japanese Encephalitis, Rabies, Chikungunya, Zika, and Cholera.

The University of Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute is a hub for infectious diseases research, education, and advocacy. Its experts lead global health initiatives, including the development of novel vaccines, studies on antimicrobial resistance, and efforts to combat tuberculosis.

Also Read

Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech IPO opens today: What do analysts say?

US approves 1st vaccine against chikungunya virus: All you need to know

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march

Bharat Forge Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 214 crore

IOC corners more than a third of D6 gas in latest Reliance auction

Jubilant Foodworks plans to acquire additional 51.16% stake in DP Eurasia

Adani Total Gas launches green hydrogen blending pilot project in Ahmedabad

Proxy advisory firm urges Raymond's directors to probe assault allegations

Sugar to remain mainstay of business amid ethanol expansion: BCML

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bharat BiotechSydneyVaccine

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story