Home / Companies / News / Jubilant Foodworks plans to acquire additional 51.16% stake in DP Eurasia

Jubilant Foodworks plans to acquire additional 51.16% stake in DP Eurasia

Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V (JFN), the company's wholly-owned arm holds 48.84 per cent ordinary shares of DP Eurasia -- which is the largest pizza delivery company in Turkey

Press Trust of India New Delhi
DP Eurasia, together with its subsidiaries, offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in facilities at its 694 stores in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia as on October 2023.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to acquire an additional 51.16 per cent stake in DP Eurasia NV, the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, through a subsidiary for a consideration of up to EUR 73.36 million (nearly Rs 670 crore).

Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V (JFN), the company's wholly-owned arm holds 48.84 per cent ordinary shares of DP Eurasia -- which is the largest pizza delivery company in Turkey, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

JFN proposes to acquire, through any permissible mode including open offer, market purchase, the entire issued and outstanding ordinary share capital of DP Eurasia NV not already held by it at a price of up to 85 pence per share from existing shareholders of DP Eurasia, the filing added.

"Aggregate purchase consideration shall be up to EUR 73.36 million approximately," it said adding it would be an all-cash consideration.

DP Eurasia, together with its subsidiaries, offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in facilities at its 694 stores (678 in Turkey, 10 in Azerbaijan and 6 in Georgia as on October 31, 2023), JFL said, adding it operates an asset-light, scalable business through franchised stores contributing 88 per cent to the overall stores.

"It is the largest pizza delivery company in Turkey. In addition to the pizza business, the group also has its own coffee brand, COFFY, which trades from 67 stores at period-end, 78 per cent of which are franchised," the filing said.

For funding the acquisition, JFN would be using a combination of existing term-loan facility availed from HSBC, which is backed by corporate guarantee issued by JFL and avail a new long-term facility from HSBC, again backed by corporate guarantee to be issued by JFL in favour of HSBC, the filing said.

JFL said it will guarantee the repayment obligations of JFN towards HSBC up to an amount of EUR 60 million in addition to the existing guarantee amounting to EUR 45.89 million issued by it for securing the repayment obligations of existing term-loan facility availed by JFN from HSBC.

Also Read

World's cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India, costs just $0.60

Inflation bites off Jubilant Food's Q1 profit; analysts serve earnings cut

Rising costs eat away KFC operator Sapphire Foods India's Q1 profit

Jubilant FoodWorks to invest Rs 750 cr in FY23 towards capital expenditure

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Adani Total Gas launches green hydrogen blending pilot project in Ahmedabad

Proxy advisory firm urges Raymond's directors to probe assault allegations

Sugar to remain mainstay of business amid ethanol expansion: BCML

DB Realty promoters sell nearly 3% for Rs 301 cr; reinfuse capital

Temasek plan to sell stake in Tata Play delayed over firm's valuation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jubilant FoodworkMergers & AcquisitionsJubilant FoodWorks Dominos pizza

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story