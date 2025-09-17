Home / Companies / News / BeyondSquare raises $4 mn from Avant to expand financial reporting services

BeyondSquare raises $4 mn from Avant to expand financial reporting services

Bengaluru-based firm will use investment to improve its software platform and expand in global markets

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round
The investment will be executed in three stages | Photo: Shutterstock.com
Shivani Shinde New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Enterprise technology firm BeyondSquare Solutions said on Wednesday it has raised $4 million in a Series A funding round from Avant Global Corporation to expand its financial reporting software services.
 
The investment will be done in three stages, beginning with the issuance of new and convertible shares, followed by additional subscriptions from existing shareholders, and the conversion of warrants upon achieving “defined performance milestones”, said the Bengaluru-based company in a statement.
 
BeyondSquare owns FinAlyzer, a homegrown software that automates financial consolidation and compliance processes with accuracy and transparency. It provides real-time insights, strengthens governance, and reduces operational risks for finance teams.
 
BeyondSquare will use the investment to strengthen FinAlyzer’s capabilities by “expanding automation, deepening compliance intelligence, and enhancing scalability for enterprises with complex reporting structures”. The company aims to extend its footprint in West Asia, Europe, and Southeast Asia, while building leadership and technical talent.
 
According to Credence Research, the global financial consolidation software segment is projected to double from $3.2 billion in 2024 to $6.4 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate of around 11-11.4 per cent.
 
“With Avant’s investment, we are not just strengthening our platform, we are accelerating our journey towards shaping the future of finance. This partnership opens new possibilities: Deeper innovation, global market expansion, and the ability to empower more finance teams to lead with agility, governance, and foresight,” said P K Venkatachalam, co-founder and chief executive officer of BeyondSquare. Karthik Ganeshan and Rangan Varadan are the other cofounders of the company.
 
FinAlyzer is used by more than 100 enterprises across 25 industries in over 45 countries, said the company.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stuck in traffic, potholes: Startup exits Bengaluru's ORR after 9 years

Govt clears ships for Nayara fuel supply, dollar trade limits remain

Adani Group to invest additional ₹30,000 cr to expand domestic ports ops

FIR against Gameskraft's ex-CFO for siphoned off ₹250 crore: What happened

GSK plans $30 billion US investment as pharma tariff threat looms

Topics :Series A fundingfundingsTech firms

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story