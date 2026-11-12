Bharat Forge's KSSL unveils 120mm rapid attack mortar system for forces

Bharat Forge 's defence subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL), on Thursday unveiled a 120mm Rapid Attack Mortar System (RAMS), an indigenous vehicle-integrated weapon platform designed to provide mobile fire support to the Indian Armed Forces and international customers.

Mounted on an agile 4x4 vehicle, the system is designed to deliver rapid-response mortar fire across challenging terrains, including high-altitude mountain regions, deserts and plains, the company said in an exchange filing.

RAMS can directly fire from the vehicle

The key idea behind RAMS is that the crew fires from the vehicle itself. Conventional towed mortars require the personnel to dismount and set up the system before firing. According to the company, the RAMS removes that requirement, allowing crews to switch from moving to firing within moments and relocate before the enemy can respond.

ALSO READ: HFCL bags export orders worth ₹834 crore for optical fibre cables This is intended to reduce deployment time, limit soldiers' exposure to hostile fire and allow the vehicle to relocate quickly after an engagement. System operates in extreme weather conditions KSSL said RAMS has been engineered to stay mobile and combat-ready in severe cold, heat and monsoon conditions. The company said its mobility and rapid deployment are aimed at the demands of modern warfare, where persistent surveillance and faster targeting give units little time to respond and reposition. “From mountain passes to desert and plains, it is designed to bring 120mm firepower to terrain where towed systems are slow to deploy and demanding to sustain,” the company statement reads.