BharatPe rebrands multi-brand loyalty program PAYBACK India as 'Zillion'

Customers will have a variety of alternatives from Zillion to earn and redeem points at a variety of partners across the country.



For their regular purchases, customers will be able to collect "Zillion coins," which will provide them more joy in the moment. This is included into the Zillion logo, which stands for having moments of inspiration and discovering 'aha' moments everywhere.



Through the network of offline and online partners, including those in the grocery, fuel, entertainment, travel, clothing, and other industries, customers can earn Zillion coins.



The new web address for Zillion is https://zillionrewards.in/.

BharatPe Group, one of India’s leading names in the fintech industry, announced on Thursday that it will be rebranding PAYBACK India, the multi-brand loyalty program to 'Zillion'.This new brand identity is in line with the company’s vision to make Zillion ubiquitous to loyalty and rewards across the country.The new brand identity intends to appeal to clients of all ages and give their overall shopping experience—across brands and categories—a new dimension.