BigBasket logs strong festive sales as electronics category surges 500%

Quick commerce (q-com) platform BigBasket witnessed strong festive sales during Diwali, led by a 500 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in electronics, driven largely by the sales of iPhones, the company said on Thursday. The company attributed the surge to the festive offers available on the platform which, combined with offerings from various brands, attracted buyers, the company said.

“Electronics witnessed a remarkable 500 per cent surge, as consumers opted to buy from the attractive festive deals and top brands available on BigBasket. This was made possible by the strong synergy between BigBasket and Croma, bringing the convenience of instant delivery of electronics and Tata’s trust to customers,” the company said in a statement.

Non-electronic categories such as pooja and kitchen essentials, sweets, chocolates, and decorative products also recorded notable growth. The demand for silver and gold coins grew 1,000 per cent during Dhanteras, while pooja essentials saw a 35 per cent rise, the company said. Similarly, decorative products recorded 40 per cent growth, sweets and chocolates sales grew 50 per cent, while crockery and utensils witnessed growth of 170 per cent this year compared to last year, BigBasket said, adding that festive purchases started ramping up a fortnight before Diwali, marking an early onset of celebration across households. “This Diwali, BigBasket ensured customers could celebrate every aspect of the festival — from decorations to pooja essentials, to sweets and thoughtful gifting — without compromise. Gifting this year extended beyond traditional hampers and chocolates to include electronics, making it easier than ever to surprise loved ones. Our growth reflects how technology and tradition are coming together seamlessly,” Seshu Kumar, chief buying and merchandising officer at BigBasket, said.