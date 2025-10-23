Home / Companies / News / BigBasket logs strong festive sales as electronics category surges 500%

BigBasket logs strong festive sales as electronics category surges 500%

Along with BigBasket, other q-com platforms such as Instamart, Zepto, and Flipkart Minutes also registered a significant increase in sales compared to last year

BigBasket (Photo: Justdial)
BigBasket sees massive festive surge: 500% growth in electronics, 1,000% spike in Dhanteras coins; q-com platforms drive record Diwali order volumes. (Photo: Justdial)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Quick commerce (q-com) platform BigBasket witnessed strong festive sales during Diwali, led by a 500 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in electronics, driven largely by the sales of iPhones, the company said on Thursday. The company attributed the surge to the festive offers available on the platform which, combined with offerings from various brands, attracted buyers, the company said.
 
“Electronics witnessed a remarkable 500 per cent surge, as consumers opted to buy from the attractive festive deals and top brands available on BigBasket. This was made possible by the strong synergy between BigBasket and Croma, bringing the convenience of instant delivery of electronics and Tata’s trust to customers,” the company said in a statement.
 
Non-electronic categories such as pooja and kitchen essentials, sweets, chocolates, and decorative products also recorded notable growth. The demand for silver and gold coins grew 1,000 per cent during Dhanteras, while pooja essentials saw a 35 per cent rise, the company said.
 
Similarly, decorative products recorded 40 per cent growth, sweets and chocolates sales grew 50 per cent, while crockery and utensils witnessed growth of 170 per cent this year compared to last year, BigBasket said, adding that festive purchases started ramping up a fortnight before Diwali, marking an early onset of celebration across households.
 
“This Diwali, BigBasket ensured customers could celebrate every aspect of the festival — from decorations to pooja essentials, to sweets and thoughtful gifting — without compromise. Gifting this year extended beyond traditional hampers and chocolates to include electronics, making it easier than ever to surprise loved ones. Our growth reflects how technology and tradition are coming together seamlessly,” Seshu Kumar, chief buying and merchandising officer at BigBasket, said.
 
Along with BigBasket, other q-com platforms such as Instamart, Zepto, and Flipkart Minutes also registered a significant increase in sales compared to last year.
 
According to Unicommerce, an e-commerce enablement software-as-a-service platform, q-com platforms emerged as the biggest growth driver, recording a 120 per cent Y-o-Y jump in order volumes during Diwali.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai India names Sunil Moolchandani as new national sales head

TVS unveils Norton superbike sketch; JLR's McGovern joins design team

Coal India arm SECL's 12 mining projects running behind schedule

UPS moves court to block publishers from quizzing India executive

US sanctions on Russian oil to hit Reliance; PSUs may keep buying

Topics :BigBasketDiwali salese-commerce companies

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story