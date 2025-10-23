Hyundai India names Sunil Moolchandani as new national sales head

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has appointed Sunil Moolchandani as Function Head – National Sales as the company looks to strengthen its national sales framework and deepen customer connections across key markets.

Extensive industry experience to guide Hyundai’s sales push

Moolchandani brings over two decades of experience in the automotive sector and will be responsible for overseeing Hyundai’s national sales strategy, dealer network performance, and market development. The appointment is part of HMIL’s efforts to streamline its sales leadership and reinforce its position across both urban and emerging markets.

According to the company, his role will include driving sales performance across retail, institutional and fleet channels while aligning operations with Hyundai’s long-term market strategy. The company said the move reflects its focus on improving coordination between regional and national sales functions to enhance efficiency and market responsiveness.

Before joining Hyundai, Moolchandani held senior positions across leading automotive and mobility brands, where he was involved in sales transformation, channel management and customer lifecycle initiatives. His previous assignments covered diverse market segments and operational scales, giving him experience in both high-volume and premium product categories. Automotive industry evolves amid digitalisation and new mobility The appointment comes at a time when automakers are recalibrating their sales and distribution networks amid evolving consumer preferences, digitalisation and a transition towards new mobility solutions. Industry analysts say companies are increasingly focusing on optimising sales structures and leveraging data-driven decision-making to respond faster to market shifts.