Bikaji Foods International acquires majority stake of 55% in Ariba Foods

Snacks manufacturer Bikaji Foods International on Friday said it has acquired majority stake in Ujjain-based Ariba Foods, which specialises in snacks and frozen foods.

Bikaji Foods International has acquired a 55 per cent equity stake in the company totalling Rs 60.49 crore, which will help Bikaji to enhance its frozen food production capabilities and expand its market presence, according to a joint statement.

"This strategic move not only strengthens our capacity for export growth but also supports our entry into the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment. By integrating Ariba's state-of-the-art production capabilities, we aim to enhance our frozen snacks and savouries manufacturing," Managing Director Deepak Agarwal said.