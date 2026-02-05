Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suzlon Energy share price drops 5% as net profit declines QoQ in Q3FY26

Suzlon Energy share price drops 5% as net profit declines QoQ in Q3FY26

Although Suzlon Energy shares later pared some of their losses, they continue to trade lower on the bourses

Suzlon share price

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suzlon Energy Share Price: Shares of Suzlon Energy came under pressure after the renewable energy player announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY2025–26 (Q3FY26).
 
Following the announcement, the company’s share price declined 5.56 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹47 per share on the NSE on Thursday.
 
Although the stock later pared some of its losses, it continued to trade lower on the bourses. At 2:26 PM, Suzlon Energy shares were trading 4.38 per cent lower at ₹47.59 per share, compared with the previous close of ₹49.77 per share on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was quoted at 25,604, down 172 points, or 0.67 per cent.
 
 
A combined total of 105.76 million equity shares of Suzlon Energy, with an estimated value of ₹514.61 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE so far during today’s trading session.
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹65,204.54 crore on the NSE as of February 5.

Suzlon Energy shares have a 52-week range of ₹74.30–₹44.88 per share on the NSE.

Suzlon Energy Q3FY26 results

Selling pressure came after the company announced that its profit attributable to the parent of the company during Q3FY26 dropped 65.23 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹445.28 crore from ₹1,279.44 crore reported in Q2FY26. However, the profit advanced 15.08 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹386.92 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
 
Suzlon Energy’s revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 42.42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,228.18 crore from ₹2,968.81 crore reported in Q3FY25. On a sequential basis, it rose 9.38 per cent from ₹3,865.54 crore reported in Q2FY26.
 
On the flip side, the company’s total expenses also rose 41.39 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,691.86 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹2,611.03 crore in Q3FY25. On a sequential basis, it advanced 10.70 per cent from ₹3,334.83 crore reported in Q2FY26.
 
Suzlon Energy’s earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 48 per cent YoY to ₹738 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹498.5 crore in Q3FY25.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

