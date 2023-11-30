Biocon Biologics integrates Viatris' biosimilar biz in 31 European nations

Biocon Biologics on Thursday said it has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilar business from Viatris Inc in 31 European countries.

Following the deal closure in November 2022, the company, a unit of Biocon Ltd, had earlier announced the integration of Viatris Inc's business in over 70 countries in emerging markets, effective July 1, 2023, and North America in September 2023.

"The integration of the Viatris biosimilar business in Europe ahead of schedule is another important milestone for Biocon Biologics in our journey as a global biosimilar leader. We are pleased to expand access to lifesaving treatments for patients across Europe," Biocon Biologics CEO and MD Shreehas Tambe said in a statement.

The pipeline of 20 products will allow the company to better address patient needs and be a reliable partner to health organisations, he added.

Biocon Biologics and its partners will commercialise biosimilar products in various European countries like Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, the company said.

In February last year, Biocon Biologics inked a pact to acquire Viatris Inc's biosimilars business for consideration of up to USD 3.33 billion.