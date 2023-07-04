Biocon in talks to acquire 37% stake in Stelis Biopharma for Rs 800 crore

Discussions on the company’s valuation and the overall transaction and structure are underway, and a decision by Biocon is expected soon, the sources said.

Biocon Ltd is in talks with Strides Pharma Science to acquire its 37 per cent stake in its biopharmaceutical division, Stelis Biopharma, in a deal estimated at Rs 800 crore, investment banking sources said on Tuesday. Biocon is keen to buy the vaccine unit and the talks are also on whether the unit can be demerged from Stelis and sold separately.