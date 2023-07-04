CCI approves acquisition of Marnix Lux SA by Concentrix Corporation

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved acquisition of Marnix Lux by Concentrix Corporation.
The proposed combination envisages indirect acquisition of Marnix Lux SA (Marnix Lux) by Concentrix Corporation, and acquisition of approximately 22 per cent shareholding in the combined company by the shareholders of Marnix Lux, CCI said in a press release.
Concentrix Corporation is a USA-based publicly listed company. It is said to be engaged in providing customer experience services, a segment of Information Technology and Information Technology enabled Services.
Marnix Lux is the parent company of Webhelp SAS (Webhelp). Webhelp is said to be active in the provision of business process outsourcing services and specialised services.