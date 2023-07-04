LTIMindtree to replace HDFC in Nifty Index following merger with HDFC Bank

The decision to replace HDFC with LTIMindtree was made during a meeting of the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices. The effective date for this change is set for July 13 after the close of trading on July 12 as stated by NSE.

As a result of the merger between mortgage lender HDFC and HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, the sixth-largest IT company in India, will take HDFC's position in the heartbeat index Nifty.