Birla builds a billion-dollar apparel chain with a series of M&As

The apparel retailing flagship, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), signed a series of strategic partnerships with well-known designers such as ‘Shantanu & Nikhil’, ‘Tarun Tahiliani’, ‘Sabyasachi’ and ‘House of Masaba’ to focus on apparel retailing with revenues of close to a billion dollars.



On Friday, ABFRL announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire controlling stake (51 per cen

Since then, the Aditya Birla group has created a sprawling apparel retail business through a series of acquisitions while shutting down its loss-making online retailing arm - ABOF in 2017.