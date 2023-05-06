Home / Companies / News / JSW Energy, SECI sign agreement for 300 MW wind power projects

JSW Energy, SECI sign agreement for 300 MW wind power projects

The projects are located in Maharashtra and expected to be commissioned in next 24 months, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 06 2023
JSW Energy has signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for wind projects totalling 300 MW.

The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 2.94 per kilowatt (KWh), JSW Energy said in a statement on Friday.

"JSW Renew Energy Three, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed PPA with SECI for 300 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects awarded under SECI Tranche-XII," it said.

The projects are located in Maharashtra and expected to be commissioned in next 24 months, the company said.

The company has set a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030 and 10 GW by 2025. With a total locked-in capacity of 9.9 GW, JSW Energy is well placed to achieve its targets well ahead of time.

In addition, the company has made a foray into energy storage space and has currently locked in 3.4 GWh of energy storage capacity by means of battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project.

Topics :JSW EnergySolar Energy Corporation of Indiawind power sector

First Published: May 06 2023 | 3:13 PM IST

