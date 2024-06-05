Home / Companies / News / Birla Estates-Barmalt to build 13 acres luxury housing project in Gurugram

Birla Estates-Barmalt to build 13 acres luxury housing project in Gurugram

Birla Estate is the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group and a 100 per cent wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd

real estate
The land parcel is spread across 13.27 acres with a development potential of approximately 2.4 million square feet, offering a revenue potential of approximately Rs 5,000 crore, company said. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Birla Estates has partnered with Barmalt India to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram with an estimated revenue of Rs 5,000 crore.

Birla Estate is the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group and a 100 per cent wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a regulatory filing, Century Textiles and Industries said it has entered into a joint venture with Barmalt India Pvt Ltd for a luxury residential group housing development in Sector 31, Gurugram.
 

The land parcel is spread across 13.27 acres with a development potential of approximately 2.4 million square feet, offering a revenue potential of approximately Rs 5,000 crore, it added.

K T Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates, said, "As we expand our footprint in the Delhi-NCR region, we are pleased to announce the addition of this new project in one of Gurugram's most promising micro market".
 

Also Read

'Hardest decision', says Ananya Birla as she quits music for business

Gurugram police prohibits nighttime vehicle stops and traffic challans

Prestige Estates Q4 result: Profit falls 70% to Rs 140 cr on lower income

Birla Corporation Q4 results: Profit up 128% at Rs 193 cr, revenue up 8%

Birla Pivot targets revenue of $1 bn in next three years, leverage tech

CIL's contribution to govt exchequer drops 2.2% to Rs 9,560 cr in Apr-May

SUN Mobility partners with IndianOil for setting up battery swapping infra

Isro Chairman inaugurates HAL facilities, boosting rocket manufacturing

Murugappa Group's EV arm to raise Rs 310 crore from M&G Investments

SpiceJet plans to raise $250 million by mid-August, says Ajay Singh

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Birla GroupReal Estate

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story