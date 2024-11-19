Birla Opus Paints commences operations of fourth plant at Chamarajnagar

Birla Opus Paints, a division of Grasim Industries, unveiled its fourth plant at Chamarajanagar, Mysore, which commenced commercial production on Tuesday. This raises the company’s manufacturing capacity to 866 million litres per annum (MLPA), making it the second-largest decorative paints player by installed capacity, it said in a release.

The Chamarajanagar plant has a capacity of 230 MLPA and will produce water-based paints, enamel paints, and wood finish paints.

The water-based paints will use in-house manufactured advanced emulsions as a key raw material through a unique polymer synthesis process, helping the company offer innovative paint features, the release stated.

“Our paints business speaks to a new India, a confident and aspirational India. Our aspirations embody this spirit of a bold, confident India. The launch of Birla Opus Paints earlier this year marked a pivotal moment in the Indian paints industry as we look to redefine the industry,” Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said in the release. He added, “The business is progressing in line with the plan, with an impactful journey so far, and is on track to hit the revenue target of Rs 10,000 crore within the first three years of full-scale operations.”

He also said, “To cater specifically to the growing needs of the southern region, our fourth state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chamarajanagar supports our growth strategy. This new facility will help us provide quality products and services to customers with increased responsiveness, underscoring our unwavering commitment to becoming a leader in the decorative paint industry.”

Birla Opus Paints had previously announced plans to establish six manufacturing plants with a total capacity of 1,332 MLPA, involving an upfront investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

“The paints business has already incurred a total capex of Rs 8,470 crore (85 per cent of the total project costs),” it said in its release.

It currently has four operational plants, contributing 866 MLPA.

The Mahad plant near Pune has entered trial production, while the Kharagpur plant near Kolkata is progressing as planned.

Birla Opus Paints had earlier committed to offering a product range with over 145 products and 1,200 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across water-based paints, enamel paints, wood finishes, waterproofing, and wallpaper.

As of September 2024, the company said it had placed 129 products with over 900 SKUs.

“The launch of the Chamarajnagar plant will help Birla Opus Paints expand its product portfolio with exclusive products like Indian PU Wood Finish and special factory-made shades of enamels, besides bringing down logistics costs to serve the market better,” it said.

On Tuesday, Birla Opus Paints also announced the pilot launch of its franchisee-led painting services, PaintCraft Partner, to supplement its direct painting services.