PEs, VCs eye bigger slice of pie, to hold stake post IPO: Industry players

Amid a successful year for listings of new-age companies in India, private equity (PE) players and venture capital (VC) firms are now ready to hold their investments for the longer term, said industry players.

While secondary deals have remained buoyant, the willingness to hold for a longer term, eyeing better performance in such startups, has also increased.

“IPO markets in India offer a very viable path to exit. Both PEs and VCs are now seeing it as a great opportunity to exit, including in the pre-IPO rounds. The unlisted market has also been very busy. Out of $55 billion in equity activity this year, $14.5 billion is through IPOs while $23 billion is secondary,” said Anuj Bhargava of Lightspeed Venture Partners.

However, many are of the view that exit roadmaps are now being rewritten to gauge post-listing gains.

“While IPOs are still the most favoured exit option for PE/VC investors, the pops in valuation post listing have caused many to reconsider their offers for sale during an IPO. Funds are also becoming crossover funds, spanning the gap between listed and unlisted markets,” said Siddarth Pai, founding partner, 3one4 Capital.

“The difference of a few days may mean a 20-40 per cent difference in the returns they may earn. Exit roadmaps are being fundamentally rewritten to allow for the funds to hold for a period of time post an IPO,” added Pai, who also co-chairs the regulatory affairs committee of the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA).

The IPO process in India may stretch from 12 to 18 months. While certain funds chose pre-IPO exits in Swiggy, others altered their exit plans before FirstCry’s IPO, which led to a reduction in the issue size of the fundraise.

According to industry experts, another PE-backed major listing may happen this year, with Vishal Mega Mart planning to launch its Rs 8,000 crore IPO later this year.

Many have termed this year an inflection point as India saw more tech IPOs than the US markets.

While the ongoing market correction over the past two months has eroded returns on newly listed startups, sentiment towards PE-backed companies looking for IPOs remains strong.

Iqbal Khan, partner and national corporate lead, JSA Advocates & Solicitors, believes the robust performance of India’s IPO market is compelling PE funds to review their strategies.

“It is prompting private equity funds to adjust their strategies by opting for longer IPO processes, rather than the relatively shorter sell-side auction route, to capitalise on favourable market conditions and maximise exit value,” said Khan.

Experts added that alongside market optimism, regulatory processes have also become clearer, benefiting the ecosystem.

“Approvals are now happening as early as three months from the date of filing. While scrutiny is now strong, with very specific questions being asked, the regulator is still keen to listen to the issues raised by PEs. Recently, it also reversed its decision on special rights for PEs in the filing of documents,” said a legal expert.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had in 2022 also allowed the confidential filing route for draft IPO documents, which industry participants believe helps startups test the waters.

Legal experts noted that many PEs and VCs are now advising investee firms to flip to India and explore opportunities in the domestic market.

“Private equity funds have also been keenly exploring opportunities to consolidate their overseas holdings with compatible unlisted portfolio companies in India. While strategic considerations, operational synergies, and legal and tax challenges remain relevant, the key factor driving the current trend appears to be the buoyant domestic IPO market, with funds eyeing post-consolidation IPO opportunities for their unlisted Indian portfolio companies,” said Khan.

While several companies like PhonePe, Pepperfry, and Groww have successfully made this transition back home, many others, such as Zepto and Meesho, are reportedly considering the shift.

“Indian markets have shown confidence in new listings, prompting companies to shift focus back home. Factors like a growing domestic customer base, an improved IPO ecosystem, and the availability of capital are making India an attractive option,” said Prateek Indwar, managing director and head of capital markets, InCred Capital.