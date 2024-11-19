IHCL plans to double its consolidated revenue, portfolio of hotels by 2030

Tata Group’s hospitality arm and Taj Hotels’ parent company, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), on Tuesday announced plans to grow its consolidated revenue by two times to Rs 15,000 crore and double its portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Currently, IHCL has 232 operational hotels, of which 214 are in India. There are 118 properties under development globally across four continents, 13 countries, and over 150 locations. The company has not disclosed specific numbers for the Indian and international markets.

According to a report released by Hotelivate Research, IHCL continues to lead in terms of the number of operational assets in India, followed by Marriott International, ITC Hotels (including Fortune Hotels and WelcomHeritage), and Radisson Hotel Group, as of August 2024.

However, in terms of the existing inventory of hotels in the domestic market, Marriott International tops the list, followed by IHCL, Radisson Hotel Group, ITC Hotels (including Fortune Hotels, Luxury Collection, and WelcomHeritage), and Accor, as of August 2024.

Under its ‘Accelerate 2030’ strategy, IHCL intends to double its consolidated revenue with a 20 per cent return on capital employed, the company said in a release.

“From a net debt of Rs 3,000 crore in 2017, we have now reached a net cash stage,” said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL, at the company’s annual capital markets day. “We’re actually debt-free, with the exception of a small debt in a London property,” he added.

Ankur Dalwani, executive vice president and chief financial officer, IHCL, stated that the company will continue to remain net cash positive.

More From This Section

“Our capital allocation framework envisages investments towards strengthening existing and building future competitive advantages through an outlay of up to Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years. This investment is expected to span existing properties and identified expansion projects. We are also committed to our announced dividend policy of distributing 20 per cent to 40 per cent of profit after tax (PAT) to shareholders, leaving sufficient cash for future greenfield projects, accretive inorganic opportunities, and strategic cash reserves,” Dalwani added.

The company plans to expand Taj, its luxury brand, from 50 to 120 hotels; Ginger Hotels, a midscale brand, from 46 to 100 hotels; and Vivanta Hotels and The Gateway, IHCL’s upscale hotel brands, to 110 operational hotels by 2030.

“We will only grow the Taj brand in top international gateway locations, except for those within two to three hours of flying distance from India or within the Indian subcontinent. In such cases, other brands may be more relevant. However, we will not take Ginger to Europe, Switzerland, Scandinavia, or the US,” Chhatwal added.

Under ‘Accelerate 2030’, IHCL will focus on driving top-line growth, with 75 per cent of revenue coming from traditional businesses and management fees, and 25 per cent or more from new and re-imagined businesses, according to the company’s statement. Traditional businesses will be supported by RevPAR (revenue per available room) leadership, asset management initiatives, and inventory expansion of existing assets. The management fee is expected to exceed Rs 1,000 crore by 2030.

New businesses, comprising brands like Ginger, Qmin, amã Stays and Trails, and Tree of Life, will scale rapidly through a capital-light route, delivering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30 per cent. IHCL’s re-imagined businesses, such as The Chambers and TajSATS, will continue their growth momentum, the statement added.

Chhatwal emphasised that growth will primarily be driven by a capital-light model.

Taj, SeleQtions—a brand featuring a collection of hotels and resorts—and Vivanta will continue their steady growth, collectively contributing another 100 hotels to the pipeline. Reflecting emerging consumer trends and growth in Tier-I and Tier-II cities, 75 per cent of IHCL’s new additions will focus on the boutique leisure offering of Tree of Life, Gateway, and Ginger brands. IHCL recently acquired a majority stake in Tree of Life, as per the company’s press release.