Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / TotalEnergies, Oil India sign pact on methane emissions detection

TotalEnergies, Oil India sign pact on methane emissions detection

The OGDC's ambition is to work towards net-zero operations by 2050, as well as near-zero upstream methane emissions and zero routine flaring by 2030

Oil india
OIL has operating acreage of more than 62,000 square kilometres. | Representative Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

French energy giant TotalEnergies and state-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) signed a cooperation agreement to carry out methane emissions detection and measurement campaigns at the Indian firm's sites.

The two will use TotalEnergies' pioneer AUSEA technology, the French firm said in a statement.

OIL recently joined the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), a global industry initiative launched at COP28, co-chaired by TotalEnergies' CEO.

The OGDC's ambition is to work towards net-zero operations by 2050, as well as near-zero upstream methane emissions and zero routine flaring by 2030. Moreover, OGDC members are committed to measuring and publicly reporting progress.

"In line with the OGDC's principle of sharing good practices, TotalEnergies makes this technology available to other operators among the signatories, as an effective and recognized tool to detect, measure and eventually abate methane emissions on their own assets," the statement said.

Mounted on a drone, the AUSEA gas analyzer, developed by TotalEnergies and its R&D partners, consists of a dual sensor capable of detecting methane and carbon dioxide emissions, while at the same time identifying their source.

More From This Section

IHCL plans to double its consolidated revenue, portfolio of hotels by 2030

AI will play a huge role in financial inclusion, says Nandan Nilekani

Walmart raises annual sales forecast, bets on strong holiday shopping

Blackstone to acquire majority stake in sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs

LIC faces Tamil Nadu backlash over Hindi website; cites technical glitch

This technology marks a step change in methane emissions detection and measurement compared to traditional techniques. By allowing access to hard-to-reach emission points, on all types of industrial facilities, both offshore and onshore, AUSEA is reputed as one of the most accurate technologies in the industry.

"We are delighted that OIL has joined the growing list of national companies we are collaborating with by making our AUSEA technology available. This is a clear demonstration that the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter launched at COP28 has gained momentum, thanks to the promotion of industrial best practices.

Today, AUSEA performs campaigns on every continent and contributes to the OGDC signatories' ambition to aim at near-zero upstream methane emissions by 2030," said Patrick Pouyann Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

Commenting on the pact, Ranjit Rath, Chairman & Managing Director of OIL, said, "By joining our peers in the OGDC, OIL reiterates India's commitment to the global community, while underscoring OIL's dedication to reducing emissions. OIL is pleased to be collaborating with TotalEnergies, an industry pioneer in methane emissions detection and measurements".

OIL, India's second biggest state-owned oil and gas exploration and production firm, has operating acreage of more than 62,000 square kilometres spread over areas in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan and offshore areas in Andaman, Kerala-Konkan & KG shallow waters.

Its net zero commitment encompasses a range of initiatives, including achieving zero gas flaring, adopting cleaner energy sources, investing in renewable energy projects and implementing advanced technologies to minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Here's why Oil India shares were buzzing in trade on November 19; details

Oil India shares fall 3% after Nifty F&O inclusion; key detail inside

Vedanta, Oil India, Hindustan Zinc emerge top bidders in mineral auctions

ONGC, HAL, SJVN: 5 PSU stocks that can rally up to 25% by year-end

Q2 results today: Titan, Mazagon, and Dr Reddy's among 63 to post earnings

Topics :OIL IndiaFossil fueloil

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story