Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / AI will play a huge role in financial inclusion, says Nandan Nilekani

AI will play a huge role in financial inclusion, says Nandan Nilekani

He also added that all the building blocks of digitisation in India have been created in a way that promotes financial inclusion

Nandan Nilekani
Nandan Nilekani
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 6:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nandan Nilekani, the non-executive chairman of Infosys, emphasised the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in driving financial inclusion. He highlighted how AI-powered language models can significantly expand access to financial services for billions of people.
 
“Some of the work being done by AI for Bharat at IIT Madras, including the creation of open data for Indian languages, is already being utilised by NPCI. For instance, they are enabling voice-activated commands in Hindi and English,” Nilekani explained. “If individuals in India can interact in their preferred language—whether to access information or complete tasks—it opens up financial services to a billion people.”
 
Nilekani was speaking at a fireside chat during Sahamati Samvaad 2024, held in Mumbai.
 
He also added that all the building blocks of digitisation in India have been created in a way that promotes financial inclusion. This began with the creation of Aadhaar, followed by its use to open bank accounts under the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) programme, the introduction of UPI, Aadhaar-enabled payment systems (AePS), the launch of BHIM, and the creation of the Account Aggregator (AA) system.
 
“Over the last 15 years, we have been building layers and layers. But the important principle has been population scale, small transactions, frugal engineering, and ensuring public rails with innovation led by private players,” he added.
 
These layers of financial inclusion are now leading to the adoption of the Account Aggregator system. The AA ecosystem has facilitated loan disbursements worth over Rs 88,000 crore across more than 9.5 million loans, of which around 20 per cent are unsecured business loans. The AA ecosystem has more than 8 crore users.

More From This Section

Walmart raises annual sales forecast, bets on strong holiday shopping

Blackstone to acquire majority stake in sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs

LIC faces Tamil Nadu backlash over Hindi website; cites technical glitch

Godrej Industries raises Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs in two tranches

India among our top three focus markets globally, says Pearson executive

 
The role of AA could be significant in bringing financial accessibility to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. According to a report released at Samvaad in collaboration with McKinsey, India has around 65 million MSMEs, but the credit gap to serve this group is almost Rs 45 lakh crore.
 
With digital public infrastructure (DPI) gaining traction, companies created or businesses based on DPIs have a combined market capitalisation of $100 billion.
 
Nilekani also said the aim is to extend the DPI philosophy to 50 countries in the next five years. “At present, there are 20 countries that have implemented DPI in some form,” he added.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AppsForBharat raises $18 mn in series B funding from Nilekani's Fundamentum

'Finternet' the future of financing systems, says Nandan Nilekani

Bimal Jalan to Raghuram Rajan: 10 key lateral entries in govt before 2014

Infosys is working on over 225 GenAI programs for its clients: Nilekani

Here's why India should look back 300 years to learn a lesson in AI

Topics :Artificial intelligenceNandan NilekaniInfosys

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story