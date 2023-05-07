Home / Companies / News / Tata Starbucks adds bite-sized food, small portions beverages to its menu

Beverages to start at Rs 185 and food at Rs 160

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Looking at the preference of customers in the country for bite-sized foods and small portions of beverages, Tata Starbucks has introduced its products accordingly.   It has offers starting at Rs 160 for foods and Rs 185 for beverages.

