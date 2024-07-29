Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / BluPine Energy secures Rs 239 cr financial assistance from Tata Capital

BluPine Energy secures Rs 239 cr financial assistance from Tata Capital

The 75 megawatt project is expected to generate nearly 117 million units (MUs) of energy annually and offset more than 107,000 tonne of carbon dioxide emissions

Renewable energy, solar power, clean energy
The amount will be utilised towards a solar power project in Chhattisgarh | (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 12:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BluPine Energy on Monday said it has secured Rs 239 crore financial assistance from Tata Capital.

The amount will be utilised towards a solar power project in Chhattisgarh, the company said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 75 megawatt project is expected to generate nearly 117 million units (MUs) of energy annually and offset more than 107,000 tonne of Co2 emissions, it said.

BluPine Energy is a leading renewable energy services company established in India by Actis, a global investor and world leader in funding and building sustainable infrastructure companies.

Tata Capital Ltd (TCL) is the flagship financial services company of Tata Group, and is carrying on business as a non-banking financial company.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Advertising, not pay model, likely to drive revenue for video business

Premium

M&A wave set to wash over South cement market, say industry experts

High cost, price war led to sale of India Cements: Srinivasan to staff

'Too big to fail' Big Techs pose risk profiling challenges: RBI report

Electric 2W player Ola Electric sets IPO price band at Rs 72-76 per share

Topics :Tata Capital Servicesenergy sector

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story