NCLAT Chennai judicial member recuses himself from hearing Byju's plea

Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Chennai bench on Monday recused from hearing a plea filed by Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju’s, seeking an interim stay on the insolvency proceedings against Think and Learn, the parent company of the edtech firm.

Justice Sharma said he had appeared for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) several times as a lawyer and, therefore, did not think it appropriate to hear the matter, according to law platform Bar & Bench. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I went through the entire case papers and realised that ultimately, the beneficiary is going to be BCCI. So, I do not want to get involved with this. I will be refusing to hear the matter. It will go to the Chairperson and he will decide on the next date,” said Justice Sharma, according to the Bar & Bench report.

During the hearing, Raveendran's counsel also said that he was willing to "pay the entire amount due through Riju Raveendran," his brother, who is also a promoter at Think and Learn. However, the judicial member said that even if Raveendran intended to argue the matter on merits, he was not inclined to hear it.

Raveendran then mentioned the matter before the NCLAT Delhi, according to Bar & Bench. He was asked to approach the Registry at the Principal bench for constitution of a new bench and the next date of hearing. Raveendran’s lawyers will now write to the NCLAT Registry seeking listing of the matter tomorrow, before another bench.

On July 16, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted Byju’s, officially known as Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) based on a petition filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to unpaid dues amounting to Rs 158.90 crore.

Due to the NCLT's order, the company’s founder, Byju Raveendran, lost immediate control of the company. The tribunal appointed a bankruptcy professional to oversee daily operations during the proceedings. With the NCLT appointing Pankaj Srivastava as the interim resolution professional (IRP), time is running out for Byju’s as the Committee of Creditors (CoC) is getting formed.

On July 23, when Raveendran had moved the NCLAT with the present petition seeking an urgent hearing, the judicial member had questioned why Raveendran had chosen to go to the Karnataka High Court first and then withdrawn the petition from the High Court and approached the Appellate Tribunal as an afterthought, according to Bar & Bench.

NCLT’s order has also created anxiety in Byju’s workforce which has now approximately 13,000 members, down from nearly 15,000 at the close of 2023.

Last year, BCCI claimed that Byju’s had defaulted on a payment of Rs 158 crore. It initiated corporate insolvency proceedings against the beleaguered edtech company at the NCLT.

Last year, Byju’s announced that it plans to end sponsorship of the Indian cricket team jersey, as it focuses on profitability. Earlier this year, Byju’s decided to lay off around 4,000 employees, as part of a restructuring exercise, according to sources.

Byju’s is besieged by myriad challenges, including a severe cash crunch, delays in financial reporting, and a slew of legal disputes with lenders and investors. At least seven vendors have also moved the NCLT against Byju’s to recover dues.

This includes a tussle between Byju’s and its investors at NCLT and centres around the company’s $200 million rights issue, with allegations of oppression and mismanagement. Investors Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV (formerly Sequoia) have sought a stay on the rights issue, challenging the valuation at less than 99 per cent of Byju’s peak valuation of $22 billion.