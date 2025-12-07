IndiGo sets up crisis management group to restore ops, ensure refunds

The board of directors of IndiGo, formally known as InterGlobe Aviation Limited, has set up a crisis management group (CMG) to help normalise the airline's operations and ensure refunds on flight cancellations that have been happening for the past several days, the beleaguered carrier said on Sunday.

Passengers continued to be left harried as India’s largest carrier cancelled about 650 flights on Sunday, slightly fewer than the roughly 735 it had scrapped on Saturday. Before the crisis, IndiGo operated about 2,300 flights a day.

The disruption came as the airline was ill-prepared, with insufficient pilots on its roster to fully comply with the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms, which came into force on November 1 to ensure more humane working hours for flight crew. Meanwhile, IndiGo’s chief pilot (line operations), Rahul Patil, directed pilots that from Sunday onwards, they must make a formal apology announcement from the cockpit on each flight, stating, "We are truly sorry for everything that you had to go through."

In a video message to employees on Sunday, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that the airline’s reboot, which began on Friday, has “worked well” and that operations are returning to normal “step by step”. The airline is expecting to "stabilise" its flight network by December 10. Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) — which manages India's largest airport in the capital city — stated on X that IndiGo flights "may continue to experience delays" and advised passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport. In a statement, IndiGo said that its board of directors met on the first day the problem of cancellations and delayed flights arose. The members, it said, received a detailed briefing from the management on the nature and extent of the crisis.

"This meeting was followed up with a session confined to only board members at which, it was decided to set up a CMG comprising, amongst others, the chairman, Vikram Singh Mehta; board directors, Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker and Amitabh Kant; and the CEO, Pieter Elbers," it added. Who is on IndiGo’s crisis management group? The CMG, according to IndiGo, has been meeting regularly to monitor the situation and was being constantly updated by the management on measures being undertaken to restore normal operations. "In addition, there have been multiple telephonic discussions, including with directors who are not members of the CMG. The objective of these meetings and exchanges is to address, as quickly as practically possible, the hardships suffered by our customers and other stakeholders while also restoring operational integrity across the airline’s network expeditiously," it said.

"The board of directors is doing everything possible to take care of the challenges faced by our customers and to ensure refunds on cancellation and offer waivers on cancellation/rescheduling during the period of crisis," it added. IndiGo has nine members on its board. The airline is chaired by Vikram Singh Mehta, a former IAS officer and former head of Shell India who now leads a policy think-tank. Promoter-director Rahul Bhatia serves as managing director. The board also includes senior lawyer Pallavi Shardul Shroff and former chief of the Indian Air Force B S Dhanoa as independent directors. Michael Gordon Whitaker, former head of the US Federal Aviation Administration, is an independent director as well.

Meleveetil Damodaran, the former Sebi chairman, sits on the board as a non-executive director, alongside finance veteran Anil Parashar and former WestJet chief executive Gregg Albert Saretsky. The board also has Amitabh Kant, the former senior government policymaker, as a non-executive director. What is the aviation ministry saying about refunds and operations? Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said in a statement that IndiGo's performance showed steady improvement on Sunday, with flight schedules moving back towards "normal" levels. "IndiGo's flight operations have increased from 706 on December 5 to 1,565 on December 6 and are likely to reach up to 1,650 by the end of today," it noted.

The ministry said the airline has processed refunds for cancelled and severely delayed flights of about Rs 610 crore. IndiGo has also been asked to trace and deliver all baggage separated from passengers due to disruptions within 48 hours. "With this push, IndiGo has successfully delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across India as of yesterday (Saturday)," the MoCA mentioned. The ministry said airport directors from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Goa have confirmed "normal conditions" across terminals on Sunday. In his video message to employees, Elbers said: "In my earlier messages, I conveyed that we would be rebooting the system Friday, take a significant number of cancellations and start afresh on Saturday. That has worked well by operating some 1,500 flights yesterday as compared to only 700 on Friday."