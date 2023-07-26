Home / Companies / News / Boeing loses $149 mn in Q2 as plane maker pushes ahead production increases

Boeing loses $149 mn in Q2 as plane maker pushes ahead production increases

Boeing flipped to a $149 million loss in the second quarter despite higher revenue, as the plane maker struggled with higher costs in both its airline and defense business

AP San Francisco
Boeing said it is beginning to increase production of its two most popular airline planes. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
Boeing flipped to a USD 149 million loss in the second quarter despite higher revenue, as the plane maker struggled with higher costs in both its airline and defense business.

Boeing said it is beginning to increase production of its two most popular airline planes. 

The company plans to raise production of the 737 Max from 31 to 38 planes a month to take advantage of demand for newer, more fuel-efficient planes.

Boeing is also boosting output of the larger, two-aisle 787 Dreamliner from four to five per month by year end.

CEO David Calhoun said the company has more work ahead but is making progress in our recovery, including improving stability in its factories and among suppliers.

Boeing, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, has been beset by supply-chain problems that continued during the second quarter, including a temporary delay in 737 deliveries because of fittings on the Max and regulators' questions about Dreamliner inspections.

The company recorded charges of USD 257 million related to a delay in launches of its Starliner reusable space vehicle, USD 189 million for higher than expected production costs for a military training jet, and USD 68 million for delays in a defense refueling drone.

Boeing's loss compared with net income of USD 160 million a year earlier and, excluding unusual items, amounted to 82 cents per share. Analysts expected a loss of 89 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue rose 18 per cent to USD 19.75 billion, more than the USD 18.59 billion that analysts expected. Sales were boosted by an increase in delivery of commercial planes to airlines and lessors.

Topics :BoeingCompanies

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

