Home / Companies / News / Bombay High Court adjourns hearing on appeal by Subhash Chandra to June 26

Bombay High Court adjourns hearing on appeal by Subhash Chandra to June 26

Chandra had filed an appeal against the order and summons by Sebi in the alleged fund diversion matter in Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Subhash Chandra
Essel Group’s Chairman Subhash Chandra
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 11:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on an appeal by Essel Group’s Chairman Subhash Chandra to June 26. Chandra had filed an appeal against the order and summons by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the alleged fund diversion matter in Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Legal experts said that the matter could be taken up afresh by the HC. In an earlier hearing in April, the Bombay HC had given relaxation to Chandra from summons. A separate hearing on the same matter is scheduled in the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on July 29. 

Also Read

Promoter family to increase stake in Zee to 26% eventually: Subhash Chandra

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

NCLT admits personal insolvency plea against Zee's Subhash Chandra

SAT to hear Subhash Chandra's appeal in fund diversion case tomorrow

Subhash Chandra 'not cooperating' with investigation, says Sebi

Regulatory concerns key hurdle as pvt general insurance players gain share

Board of Axis Bank gives nod to hike stake in Max Life for Rs 336 cr

Planning to double market share in country, says Volvo CE India MD

IOC, GPS Renewables form joint venture for sustainable energy solutions

Zurich completes 70% stake buy for Rs 5,560 cr in Kotak General Insurance

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Subhash ChandraEssel Group Zee EntertainmentZee Entertainment

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story