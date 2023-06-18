Bharat Petroleum exercises RoFR to buy Videocon's assets in Brazil

Banks had made claims against Videocon Industries for Rs 63,000 crore.
While Anil Agarwal owned Twin Star made an offer of Rs 3,000 crore to take over VIL under the IBC, a separate process was initiated for Videocon's oil assets.
According to a source aware of the development, the original bidding was for the asset value, which is equity value minus whatever corresponding liabilities. Hence, BPCL has submitted an offer to the consortium of lenders, which is a structured value including the liabilities.