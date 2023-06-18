Home / Companies / News / Bharat Petroleum exercises RoFR to buy Videocon's assets in Brazil

Bharat Petroleum exercises RoFR to buy Videocon's assets in Brazil

BPCL and Videocon Oil Ventures had acquired oil blocks in Brazil as joint venture partners but could not develop the block due to ongoing bankruptcy proceedings

Dev ChatterjeeShine Jacob Mumbai
Bharat Petroleum exercises RoFR to buy Videocon's assets in Brazil

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The insolvency process of the bankrupt Videocon Oil Venture has taken an important step forward with government owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation exercising its Right of First Refusal (ROFR) to take control of VOVL's Brazilian assets.
BPCL and Videocon Oil Ventures had acquired oil blocks in Brazil as joint venture partners but could not develop the block due to ongoing bankruptcy proceedings of Videocon Industries and its subsidiaries.
 
A source close to the development said lenders have received BPCL's offer after lenders decided to sell three of its assets to Brazilian gas operators Eneva S A and PetroRio last month. BPCL, which has RoFR on these blocks, decided to make an offer that would be used to repay bank dues.

Banks had made claims against Videocon Industries for Rs 63,000 crore.

While Anil Agarwal owned Twin Star made an offer of Rs 3,000 crore to take over VIL under the IBC, a separate process was initiated for Videocon's oil assets. 
 
The lenders had given conditional clearance to sell the Potiguar Basin and the Sergipe Basin to Eneva for $250 million and Campos Basin to PetroRio for $30 million.

According to a source aware of the development, the original bidding was for the asset value, which is equity value minus whatever corresponding liabilities. Hence, BPCL has submitted an offer to the consortium of lenders, which is a structured value including the liabilities.

“BPCL has shown interest in matching, subject to various Government of India approvals. The bank consortium will have to accept the offer by BPCL. The information we have got is that entire 100 per cent lenders will have to accept the BPCL offer,” said a source aware about the development.
The process of clearance by lenders and then the government of India is expected to take at least two to three months. “They cannot take only asset value and ignore the liabilities. BPCL has calculated a structured value and given it to the lenders,” he added.

Though BPCL’s overseas arm BPRL Ventures BV and Videocon Energy Brazil were initially equal partners in the basins, BPRL’s stake increased after VOVL failed to meet the share of a cash call for exploration. According to the media reports, BPCl at present holds around 61 per cent participating interest in these assets, while VOVL holds the remaining 39 per cent.
A source in VIL said the entire process will depend on the Supreme Court which is hearing a petition by Twin Star which had appealed against NCLAT's order to seek rebids for the company.

Also Read

CBI arrests Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan fraud case

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

From industry icon to defaulter: How Venugopal Dhoot lost his empire

BPCL Q3 results: Net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,747 cr, revenue up 13%

Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr

Kia to launch all-electric EV9 SUV that gives 501 kms on single charge

OTT emerged as biggest medium, bridged geographical barriers: Anurag Thakur

'To safeguard stakeholders': Sebi justifies urgent action in Zee matter

Patanjali Foods earmarks capex of up to Rs 1,500 cr in 5 yrs: CEO Asthana

Adani Ent likely to challenge IRCTC's monopoly in online ticket booking biz

Topics :BPCLVideocon IndustriesBankruptcyBrazil

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story