Bharat Petroleum exercises RoFR to buy Videocon's assets in Brazil



BPCL and Videocon Oil Ventures had acquired oil blocks in Brazil as joint venture partners but could not develop the block due to ongoing bankruptcy proceedings of Videocon Industries and its subsidiaries.

The insolvency process of the bankrupt Videocon Oil Venture has taken an important step forward with government owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation exercising its Right of First Refusal (ROFR) to take control of VOVL's Brazilian assets.





Banks had made claims against Videocon Industries for Rs 63,000 crore.



While Anil Agarwal owned Twin Star made an offer of Rs 3,000 crore to take over VIL under the IBC, a separate process was initiated for Videocon's oil assets.

The lenders had given conditional clearance to sell the Potiguar Basin and the Sergipe Basin to Eneva for $250 million and Campos Basin to PetroRio for $30 million.



According to a source aware of the development, the original bidding was for the asset value, which is equity value minus whatever corresponding liabilities. Hence, BPCL has submitted an offer to the consortium of lenders, which is a structured value including the liabilities. A source close to the development said lenders have received BPCL's offer after lenders decided to sell three of its assets to Brazilian gas operators Eneva S A and PetroRio last month. BPCL, which has RoFR on these blocks, decided to make an offer that would be used to repay bank dues.Banks had made claims against Videocon Industries for Rs 63,000 crore.While Anil Agarwal owned Twin Star made an offer of Rs 3,000 crore to take over VIL under the IBC, a separate process was initiated for Videocon's oil assets.



The process of clearance by lenders and then the government of India is expected to take at least two to three months. “They cannot take only asset value and ignore the liabilities. BPCL has calculated a structured value and given it to the lenders,” he added. “BPCL has shown interest in matching, subject to various Government of India approvals. The bank consortium will have to accept the offer by BPCL. The information we have got is that entire 100 per cent lenders will have to accept the BPCL offer,” said a source aware about the development.