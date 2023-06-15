Britannia's prospects promising on improving demand, lower input prices

In general FMCG, analysts believe formalisation is more visible in foods space, given the unorganised sector is also struggling with supply chain challenges. There’s clear consumer preference for trusted, well-known brands. Economies of scale, via integrated manufacturing facilities could raise margins, and better distribution infrastructure will aid penetration. Britannia is looking to partner domain experts in croissants and cheese space, etc. and targets 35 per cent revenue from non-biscuits in three years, expanding it to 40 per cent in five years and to 50 per cent in ten years.

Inflation may be cooling off now, but milk was up 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and up 55 per cent YoY. Palm oil, laminates, boxes all saw QoQ price reductions. In FY24, management hopes for 3 per cent inflation, down considerably from FY23 (above 6 per cent). The direct distribution reach was around 2.7 million, up by around 2 lakh. New products launched in last 24 months contributed around 3.5 per cent to FY23 revenues.