Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Sebi slaps Rs 40 lakh fine on Brightcom Group, promoters for flouting rules

Sebi slaps Rs 40 lakh fine on Brightcom Group, promoters for flouting rules

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday levied fines totalling Rs 40 lakh on Brightcom Group and its promoters for flouting regulatory norms

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sebi slaps Rs 40 lakh fine on Brightcom Group, promoters for flouting rules

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday levied fines totalling Rs 40 lakh on Brightcom Group and its promoters for flouting regulatory norms.

Brightcom Group Ltd (BGL) is listed on both BSE and NSE.

The regulator slapped a fine of Rs 12 lakh on Geetha Kancharla, Rs 6 lakh each on Vijay Kumar Kancharla HUF, Vijay Kumar Kancharla, Karta of HUF and M Suresh Kumar Reddy (Chairperson and MD) and Rs 5 lakh each on S V Rajyalaxmi Reddy and Brightcom Group Ltd (BGL).

Sebi had conducted an examination in the matter of BGL to ascertain the violation of provisions of insider trading norms, if any, by certain entities while trading in the shares of the company from April 2020 to August 2021.

In its examination, the regulator found that Vijay Kumar Kancharla HUF, M Suresh Kumar Reddy, S V Rajyalaxmi Reddy and Geetha Kancharla traded in the scrip of BGL during April 2020 to August 2021.

They had to file necessary disclosures as they had breached the regulatory threshold of Rs 10 lakh on various occasions as per the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) norms.

However, they failed to file the necessary disclosures under the norms and flouted the PIT regulations.

Also Read

Market regulator Sebi issues show-cause notice to Brightcom Group, promoter

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments

Tech darling that rose 2,500% in 2021 now among India's worst performers

IndusInd Bank stock hits 52-week high, yet valuations inexpensive

Half of India's top-10 highest denominations stocks outperform indices

Sizzling rally in Indian property stocks seen extending over cuts on rates

Benchmark indices snap two-day losing streak; Sensex rises 99.08 points

Life insurance stocks: Concerns may be priced in; analysts 'optimistic'

Topics :SEBI

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story