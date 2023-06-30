Home / Companies / News / British Airways witnessing balanced growth in demand in India: CEO Doyle

British Airways witnessing balanced growth in demand in India: CEO Doyle

Speaking at a media roundtable here, Doyle, who is the Chairman and CEO, also said there is a growth in air travel demand in India and the airline is looking for expansion

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Currently, the airline has 56 weekly frequencies connecting five Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

British Airways is seeing a more balanced growth in India and has increased its weekly flights to 56 compared to the pre-pandemic level, the airline's chief Sean Doyle said on Friday.

Speaking at a media roundtable here, Doyle, who is the Chairman and CEO, also said there is a growth in air travel demand in India and the airline is looking for expansion.

Currently, the airline has 56 weekly frequencies connecting five Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the airline had 49 weekly flights.

"We are rebuilding and modernising," the airline after the pandemic and India is an important part, Doyle said.

British Airways, which started flying into India in 1924, has more than 2,000 employees in the country, the airline's Chief Customer Officer Calum Laming said.

It has a total global workforce of more than 35,000 people.

Also Read

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

IndiGo to start direct flights to six destinations in Africa, Central Asia

The world's largest commercial jet purchase orders by number of aircraft

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

HC rejects Twitter plea against govt blocking orders, fines it Rs 50 lakh

Zomato introduces open food trends data platform to aid restaurant partners

Kalpataru Projects International secures fresh orders worth over Rs 1000 cr

Looking to export 5G solutions, Jio to reap benefits of Indo-US tech pact

India to see LG's highest sales growth globally this year: MD Hong Ju Jeon

Topics :British Airwaysairline industryAviation sector

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story