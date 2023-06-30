Kalpataru Projects International secures fresh orders worth over Rs 1000 cr

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) on Friday said it has bagged new orders totalling Rs 1,008 crore in the domestic and international markets.

In an exchange filing, the company said its order inflows stood at Rs 5,122 crores in the first quarter or Q1 of FY 2023-24 on a consolidated basis.

Orders in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business are Rs 635 crore in India and overseas markets, and civil works for buildings in India are Rs 373 crore, it said.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "We are pleased to see a consistent influx of new orders, particularly for our B&F and international T&D business. The domestic civil business is experiencing continuous growth, and we can see promising growth prospects in the international T&D sector.

KPIL's strong L1 position of Rs 5,500 plus crore ensures a solid business outlook, giving the confidence in achieving the target order inflows of Rs 26,000-plus crore for FY24, he added.

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.