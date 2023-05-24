BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and MTNL have a combined 105 million total telecom subscribers, or around 9.1 per cent of the total market, though they are 2G or 3G users.

State-run BSNL seeks to get 100 million customers to use its 4G service in the next 12-24 months as it rolls out the services across the country, Union Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw told Business Standard. Currently, there are about 769 million 4G users in the country, out of total 1,100 million total telecom users.