Home / Companies / News / BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and MTNL have a combined 105 million total telecom subscribers, or around 9.1 per cent of the total market, though they are 2G or 3G users.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Premium
BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-run BSNL seeks to get 100 million customers to use its 4G service in the next 12-24 months as it rolls out the services across the country, Union Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw told Business Standard.  Currently, there are about 769 million 4G users in the country, out of total 1,100 million total telecom users. 
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and MTNL have a combined 105 million total telecom subscribers, or around 9.1 per cent of the total market, though they are 2G or 3G users.

It also plans to launch 5G services by end of the current year and have substantial coverage by the middle of next year, stepping up work after years of wavering commitment. “The rollout of 4G has already begun and we expect substantial coverage by the end of the year. We expect to get 100 million 4G customers in a year or two, and 5G will be launched in the end of the year,” said Vaishnaw. 
A few days ago, the telecom firm gave an advance purchase order valued at Rs 15,000 crore to a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which included Tejas Software (controlled by Tatas), to supply radio access network and C-Dot technology.

A group of ministers had earlier cleared funds worth Rs 24,500 crore for BSNL to set up spectrum services at 100,000 sites, buy network gear, third-party items, and for annual maintenance contracts for 10 years.
In parts of the country, especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, BSNL has a strong brand recall.

Analysts said that BSNL could target shifting its existing 2G and 3G customers, a stable base, to 4G and substantially increase its average revenue per user. It could also woo subscribers of Vodafone Idea, a private firm which has not yet launched 5G services and is losing subscribers. Vodafone Idea has more than 100 million 2G customers.
For competitive 4G and 5G services, BSNL and MTNL would require deeper networks and more towers powered by new technologies. The two operators have already deployed 200,000 5G towers.

BSNL’s foray into 4G and 5G is unique as the technology stack and the core was developed entirely indigenously and the bidder for the contract was limited to home-grown companies. The government is now also pushing for India to export the 4G  telecom stack to markets abroad. Reliance Jio, which too has designed its own stack and core on its own, plans doing the same. 

Also Read

TCS-led consortium secures BSNL 4G deployment order worth Rs 15,000 crore

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

TCS up 1% as consortium bags Rs 15,000-cr order from BSNL for 4G deployment

Govt to try merging BSNL & MTNL again, appoints Deloitte as advisor: Report

TCS-BSNL deal worth $2.9 billion nears closure; GoM nod likely in March

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Billionaire Infosys founder Murthy to double private firm's investments

LIC Q4 net rises fivefold to Rs 13,421 cr, net premium income dips 8.3%

Indian IT firms to see revenue decelerate by 5%: S&P Global Ratings

Nykaa Q4 earnings slip 72% to Rs 2.4 crore, even as revenue rises 34%

Topics :BSNLInternet service providers

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story