Burman family makes open offer to acquire 26% stake in Religare Enterprises

The Burman family on Monday announced an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent stake in Religare Enterprises (REL), for a total consideration of Rs 2,116 crore.

The Burman family, through its group entities -- through M B Finmart Private Limited, Puran Associates Private Limited, VIC Enterprises Private Limited, and Milky Investment and Trading Company -- holds a 21 per cent stake in REL, making it the largest shareholder.

The entities are now looking to acquire 90,042,541 shares at a face value of Rs 235 per share.

The Burman family is also the founder of fast-moving consumer goods major Dabur India and intends to take control of REL once the open offer is concluded.

"The proposed transaction is in line with our vision to create a leading financial services platform that encompasses lending, broking, and health insurance services. We are convinced that REL is the right platform and positioned for sustained success. With our guidance, REL will continue its journey to being one of India's distinguished financial services platforms," said Anand C Burman, chairman emeritus, Dabur India.

The family reserves the right during the interim period to appoint directors to the board of directors of REL and take all measures to assume control of REL.

JM Financial Limited acted as the exclusive financial adviser to the acquirers.