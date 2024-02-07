Home / Companies / News / Canara Bank considering stock split on Feb 26 to boost stock's liquidity

Canara Bank considering stock split on Feb 26 to boost stock's liquidity

Shares of the bank were trading 4.16 per cent higher at Rs 542.95 per unit on the BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Canara Bank on Wednesday said it is planning split of the equity shares of the state-owned bank to boost the stock's liquidity.

The decision in this regard will be taken by the bank's Board of Directors in a meeting, which is scheduled on February 26, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The meeting's agenda is "to seek in principle approval from the board of directors for sub-division/split of the equity shares of the bank, subject to prior approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other statutory/regulatory/Government of India approvals, as may be required," it said.

Shares of the bank were trading 4.16 per cent higher at Rs 542.95 per unit on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

