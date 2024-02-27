CCI proposes changes in confidentiality ring system to speed up proceedings

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has proposed changes in its so-called Confidentiality Ring regime to enable persons appointed by the parties in a case get access to information and documents.

The Confidentiality Ring concept was introduced in April 2022 to enable parties involved in a case to gain access to the confidential information of other parties and defend themselves effectively.

The proposed changes aim to streamline the processes and enable timely disposal. Parties seeking confidentiality for their information, or seeking to establish a ring to access information of other parties, are required to submit undertakings on affidavit. The earlier process was self-certification without an affidavit. The CCI has also prescribed systematic and chronological timelines for accessing documents through the Confidentiality Ring.