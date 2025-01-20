CCI reviewing feedback on amendments to penalty recovery regulations

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is reviewing stakeholder feedback on its proposed amendments to the Manner of Recovery of Monetary Penalty Regulations, 2011, the antitrust watchdog said in its quarterly newsletter, Fair Play, released on Monday.

“The proposed amendments aim to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the recovery of monetary penalties, enhancing procedural clarity and efficiency,” said CCI chairperson Ravneet Kaur in the newsletter.

She added that the changes are designed to provide greater legal certainty to enterprises and individuals while ensuring seamless execution of penalty recovery.

Highlighting its enforcement actions, the newsletter referenced the WhatsApp-Meta case, in which the Commission found certain data-sharing practices between the two entities constituted an abuse of dominance. The CCI imposed corrective measures and a monetary penalty to safeguard competition in the digital ecosystem.