Bajaj Finance, Airtel collab to launch digital financial services platform

Bajaj Finance has partnered with Bharti Airtel to create a digital platform for financial services, enabling the telecom company to progressively offer most of the non-banking financial company’s (NBFC) retail financial products to its 370 million customers. “The platform will serve Airtel's 375 million customer base and leverage its 1.2 million-strong distribution network through Bajaj Finance’s diversified suite of 27 product lines, supported by over 5,000 branches and 70,000 field agents,” Bajaj Finance said. Initially, Airtel will offer Bajaj Finance’s retail financial products via the Airtel Thanks App, providing a seamless and secure customer experience, with plans to expand through Airtel's nationwide store network.

“This partnership is a significant step towards harnessing technology for financial inclusion,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv, in a social media post.

“The combined reach, scale, and distribution strength of the two companies will form the cornerstone of this partnership and drive success in the marketplace. We are building Airtel Finance as a strategic asset for the group and will continue investing in and growing the business,” said Gopal Vittal, vice chairman and managing director of Bharti Airtel.

Currently, two Bajaj Finance products are available on the Airtel Thanks App, with plans to add four more by March. These include gold loans, business loans, a co-branded Insta EMI card, and personal loans. By the end of the calendar year, Airtel plans to offer nearly 10 financial products from Bajaj Finance.

Airtel customers can apply for the Airtel-Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI card via the Airtel Thanks App or at Airtel stores nationwide. The card offers flexible EMI options for purchases such as electronics, furniture, and groceries at over 1.5 lakh partner stores in more than 4,000 cities. It can also be used for e-commerce transactions across various platforms.

The Airtel Thanks App now enables customers to secure gold loans, empowering new-to-credit users to access finance and integrate into the formal financial system. The partnership focuses on regulatory compliance, data privacy, security, and seamless customer service.

“This partnership provides Bajaj Finance with two key strategic advantages: access to Airtel's customer database and transaction history, which can enhance credit underwriting processes and significantly increase digital lending assets under management,” said Vivek Iyer, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat LLP.

“Companies are gearing up for partnerships that could transform the digital lending landscape. Leveraging extensive customer databases, including retail customers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), these collaborations can expand the reach and accessibility of financial services. The timing aligns with the growing demand for digital financial solutions,” Iyer added.

The partnership comes as competition intensifies in the financial services sector. In October, Reliance Industries-backed Jio Financial Services launched an updated version of its app, Jio Finance, offering financial services such as loans against mutual funds, home loans, and loans against property. Jio also offers a digital savings account through Jio Payments Bank Ltd (JPBL), featuring biometric authentication and physical debit cards. Over 1.5 million customers currently use JPBL accounts for routine expenses.