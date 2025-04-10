Century Real Estate logs Rs 1,809 cr in FY25 Bengaluru sales, led by luxury

Bengaluru-headquartered Century Real Estate has reported sales exceeding Rs 1,800 crore, as per a company statement. The company's luxury residential segment has emerged as a key growth driver, contributing nearly 70 per cent of total sales. This represents an 80 per cent annual growth, with the company doubling its scale every two years for the past six years.

"FY25 has been a transformative year for Century Real Estate. Our growth further inspires confidence in our strategic focus on Bengaluru's fast-evolving real estate market. As we step into FY26, we are sharply focused on expanding our presence across all zones of Bengaluru through differentiated residential and commercial offerings. With a robust pipeline of projects and a commitment to setting new benchmarks in design, quality, and delivery, we are well positioned to accelerate our growth trajectory and shape the next chapter of urban development in the city," said Ravindra Pai, managing director, Century Real Estate.

Century Regalia, located in Indiranagar, emerged as one of the brand’s standout performers, contributing about Rs 1,000 crore to the company’s top line. The project saw robust sales across luxury units priced between Rs 4 crore and Rs 16 crore, along with aspirational homes ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore.

The company furthermore noted that strong demand in the luxury housing segment drove a 30 per cent increase in per square foot realisation—from Rs 9,000 to Rs 11,500. New launches were met with buyer response, accounting for nearly 75 per cent of total sales. The year also reflected a clear shift in consumer preference towards larger living spaces, with 3 and 4 BHK units seeing the highest demand.

Looking ahead, Century Real Estate is poised for the launch of over 10 residential and plotted development projects in FY26, accounting for a gross development value of over Rs 9,000 crore.

On the commercial front, approximately 1.5 million square feet is scheduled for launch in FY26 as part of a larger 4.5 million square feet commercial portfolio planned over the next three years. Key upcoming launches include a 15-acre mixed-use development with a residential saleable area of 1.4 million square feet in Whitefield and a gross development value exceeding Rs 2,200 crore.

Additionally, the first phase of an integrated township project in North Bengaluru, with a gross development value of over Rs 1,250 crore, followed by a 15-acre aspirational residential development in Yelahanka with a gross development value of Rs 1,200 crore, are on the cards.

The company will also introduce a plotted development in Mysuru later this year. The realtor has acquired a land bank of 3,000 acres, primarily located in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.